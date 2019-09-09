class="post-template-default single single-post postid-406655 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Staff | September 9, 2019
Husker Harvest Days – Video Reports (Monday)

 

Pre-Show Spotlights

Considering Drip Irrigation?  – Western Irrigation Spotlight 1

DTN Continues to Innovate

What Makes Western Irrigation Different? – Western Irrigation Spotlight 2

 

Support FFA and Get a Great Deal on Tires!

Are your tires ready harvest? Graham Tire Company HHD Spotlight

 

Nebraska Farm Bureau ( Lot 48 on Main Street)

Whether you are a member or not, there are many reasons to stop by the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Husker Harvest Days!

Steve Nelson, NE Farm Bureau President, joins us to share the reasons producers should be members of the state’s largest, voluntary agricultural organization!

Visit the Nebraska Farm Bureau building at Lot 48 on Main Street

