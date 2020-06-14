ICYMI: Agriculture News Recap | June 14

ICYMI: Here are some of the top agriculture stories from the past week. Sign up for the Rural Radio Network weekly newsletter to stay up-to-date!

Earlier this week, Northeast Nebraska experienced strong winds and heavy rain, overturning multiple pivots near North Bend.

Nebraska outlines aid plan for ranchers, small businesses

Nebraska small businesses and livestock producers that took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic will get the chance to apply for financial assistance starting Monday, June 15.

The state will award grants of at least $12,000 to eligible businesses with five to 49 employees and livestock producers with one to 10 employees. The programs are a part of the $1.1 billion the state received from the federal government’s coronavirus relief package.

Nebraska Extension Agricultural Climatologist Al Dutcher says heat and wind are back in the forecast. Hear the full details below:

Field days, wheat tours in western NE will be self-guided or online events

Nebraska Extension will move forward with some scheduled field days and wheat variety tours using a virtual or self-guided format to share updates on crop and livestock research conducted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in western Nebraska.

