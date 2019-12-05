Improving the Bottom-line of Breeding: Three State Beef Conference

In a joint effort, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa Extension are hosting three meetings to address how to set up an economical and successful breeding season. The registration fee is $25 per person. It includes a meal and a copy of the conference proceedings.

Presentations include:

Pre-calving nutritional strategies: Am I staying ahead or getting behind?

Dr. Travis Mulliniks, Range Cow Nutritionist, University of Nebraska

Vaccines and implants: effects on production and reproduction

Dr. Craig Payne, DVM, Extension Veterinarian, University of Missouri Extension

Reproductive performance: Are you leaving money on the table?

Dr. Jordan Thomas, State Beef Reproduction Specialist, University of Missouri Extension

Dates and locations (All meeting times are 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

January 14, 2020: Warren Cultural Center, 154 Public Square, Greenfield, Iowa, 50849

January 15, 2020: Andrew County Youth Building, 201 S Banyon, Savannah, Missouri, 64485

January 16, 2020: Otoe County Fair Center, 197 Plum St, Syracuse, Nebraska

Pre-registrations are appreciated by Friday, January 10, 2020.

To register call or email:

Greenfield, Iowa: Kathy Rohrig 641-743-8412 / krohrig@iastate.edu

Savannah, Missouri: Jim Humphrey 816-324-3147 / humphreyjr@missouri.edu

Syracuse, Nebraska: Sarah Purcell 402-269-2301 / sarah.purcell@unl.edu