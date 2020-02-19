Inaugural Nebraska Hemp Conference and Trade Show to be held in Lincoln

In a new collaborative effort, Nebraska’s agricultural growers and University of Nebraska–Lincoln researchers are hosting a conference that will focus on growing the hemp industry across the Midwest.

The one-day Nebraska Hemp Conference and Trade Show will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

According to event organizers, the conference will bring together industry experts who will discuss agronomic practices and insights to help growers make the best decisions for their farms.

Other topics for the conference include:

Types of hemp (CBD/Floral, Fiber and

Grain)

Grain) Trends

Growing practices

Pest and disease control

Harvest and post-harvest practices

Nutrient management

Supply-chain, marketing, legal and banking considerations

Policy news

In addition to the educational offerings, the conference will be a networking opportunity for growers, local businesses, and area organizations.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Nebraska’s hemp plan, which lays out the regulations and calls for the state to collect license fees. These fees are to administer 270 cultivator licenses, 30 processor-handler licenses and 15 broker licenses. The plan allows for 400 cultivation sites.

To learn more or register for this event, visit www.grownebraskahemp.com.