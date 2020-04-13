class="post-template-default single single-post postid-454509 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

BY AP | April 13, 2020
Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

An infectious and fatal strain of bird flu has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in northeast South Carolina, the first case of the more serious strain of the disease in the United States since it was reported in a Tennessee chicken flock in 2017.

A less severe strain of bird flu had been detected along the North Carolina and South Carolina state recently but the case in Chesterfield County, South Carolina discovered on Monday was found to be a more fatal and easily spread strain.

More than 32,000 turkeys in the flock were euthanized. The USDA confirmed it Thursday.

 

