Intern Opportunity for Young People at the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention

College students have a unique opportunity to attend the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Nashville, Tennessee, February 1-5 next year.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is looking for a team of interns to gain firsthand experience and be able to interact with leaders of every segment of the cattle and beef industry. The group needs up to 18 interns to perform vital tasks to help with the success of the largest annual meeting in the U.S. beef cattle industry. Interns will help many different staff members and attendees with meetings and events and should be prepared to handle a wide range of responsibilities, which could include setting up the indoor arena, assisting at committee meetings and Cattle College, as well as posting on social media and contributing in the NCBA booth.

NCBA will also provide students with time to maximize industry networking. Students must be at least a junior-level college student, have a background in or working knowledge of cattle and beef, and have a minimum GPA of 3.0. Go to the NCBA website for more information. The deadline for applying is October 23.