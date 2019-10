Iowa State Releases Entry Level Ag Salaries Report

Iowa State University recently released its annual entry-level salary summary for jobs in agriculture. The report includes data from 19 universities collected by career services offices at participating universities from December 2018 and May 2019 undergraduates.

The report found entry-level jobs in agricultural economics and business have average salaries of $49,300. Entry-level jobs in agriculture education and communication averaged $43,300. Agronomy and crop sciences salaries averaged $46,400, while animal and dairy science salaries averaged $38,200. The average salary for jobs in biological sciences was reported at $35,100.

Environmental sciences, fisheries and forestry and wildlife biology jobs offer an average salary of $35,700. Meanwhile, food science and human nutrition jobs averaged $47,300. The average salary for horticulture is $37,800, and technical engineering and industrial technology salaries average $59,100.

Additionally, data compiled by USA Today shows agriculture sector jobs consistently rank among sectors with the lowest unemployment rates. The unemployment rate for agricultural economics ranked at .75 percent, 1.4 percent in soil sciences, and 1.5 percent in animal sciences.