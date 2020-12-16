Iowa State researchers study soybean genes to address sudden death syndrome, cyst nematode

A team of researchers at Iowa State University is studying soybean genes to address sudden death syndrome (SDS) and soybean cyst nematode.

The team is led by Dr. Madan Bhattacharyya, an Iowa State University professor in the Department of Agronomy.

“Sudden death syndrome regularly finishes as one of the most destructive soybean diseases across the north central region, with an average of a $72.8 million loss each year just in Iowa,” said Daren Mueller, coordinator of the Integrated Pest Management program at Iowa State and co-director of the Crop Protection Network.

This is why Bhattacharyya’s work might be a game changer for soybean farmers. The team was able to identify a gene that, if “turned on,” could provide improved resistance against SDS and other soybean pests.

This research received support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA).