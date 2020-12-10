January BeefWatch Webinar series to focus on calving season

The BeefWatch Webinar series, coordinated by Nebraska Extension, will return in January to cover topics related to calving season.

The series is designed to highlight management strategies in grazing, nutrition, reproduction, and economics to increase cow/calf and stocker production efficiency and profitability.

Each session will feature industry experts and opportunities to interact and ask questions.

Each webinar will begin at 8:00 PM Central Time. Dates are January 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The focus for this month’s webinar series is “Preparing and Managing for the Calving Season” with the following speakers and topics:

January 5, Preventing Calf Scours

Dr. Halden Clark, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center Is there a way to reduce the likelihood of calf scours without adding additional vaccines or other cash expenses to your current program? Could it be as simple as a few carefully planned pen or pasture moves? Register here.



January 12, Calving Tool Box and Record Keeping

Drs. Lindsay Waechter-Mead & Erin Jobman, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center Don’t be caught unprepared! Lindsay will discuss her favorite tools to have ready for calving season and tricks to help make it a smooth season. Erin will discuss how to derive valuable knowledge from your calving records. Register here.



January 19, Calving Complications and when to call the vet

Dr. Becky Funk, Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center How long should you wait before you need to involve the vet? Becky will discuss how to manage calving difficulties and when you should consider calling the vet to help with complications. Register here.



January 26, Cow Nutrition Needs at Calving and in Early Lactation

Troy Walz, West Central Research and Extension Center Are your cows ready to meet the demands of calving and early lactation? Troy will discuss the importance of proper nutrition for the cow during late gestation and early lactation and also its importance to calf health and performance. Register here.



There is no cost to participate in this webinar series. More information about the BeefWatch Webinar Series can be found at https://beef.unl.edu/beefwatch-webinar-series.