‘Silo’ is the First Ever Feature Film about a Grain Entrapment

Inspired by true events, SILO follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin.

When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.

(Video) Silo Trailer by Blood Orange Pictures

Rural Radio Network’s Bryce Doeschot visited with filmmaker Sam Goldberg about the film at Husker Harvest Days.