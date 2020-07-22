class="post-template-default single single-post postid-474612 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
July Cattle on Feed Report Preview | KRVN Radio

July Cattle on Feed Report Preview

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | July 22, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
July Cattle on Feed Report Preview
The 106th annual K-State Cattlemen's Day will be held Friday, March 1 in Manhattan. (Courtesy of K-State Research and Extension)

The Wall Street Journal has compiled a list of commodity firms estimates for the July Cattle on Feed Report. The report will be released at 3 PM ET or 2 PM CT.

Ahead of the report analysts believe more cattle will be placed into feed yards than in previous months. This could be from drought conditions that have steadily grown in Southern States forcing feeder cattle to come off of grass faster.

July Cattle on Feed July 2020 % to 2019 Est. Range of Estimates
On Feed 100.00% 99.90% 99.1-100.7%
Placed 99.00% 103.60% 100.1-107.9%
Marketed 72.00% 101.00% 98.8-103.1%

 

June Cattle on Feed June 2020 % to 2019 Est.
On Feed 11.7 mln hd 100.00% 99.00%
Placed 2.04 mln hd 99.00% 97.50%
Marketed 1.50 mln hd 72.00% 73.80%
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: