July equipment sales continue higher

For the fourth consecutive month in the U.S., overall unit sales of agricultural tractors and self-propelled combines were higher in July.

According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, U.S. total farm tractor sales rose 34 percent in July when compared to a year ago and June’s self-propelled combine sales grew 33.6 percent. Total year-to-date sales of all farm tractors are up 14 percent in 2020, while combines broke into positive territory for the first time this year.

Four-wheel drive tractors, however, continued to decline in unit sales in the U.S. falling 21 percent for the month and 13 percent so far this year.

AEM Senior Vice President of Ag Services, Curt Blades, says growth in the U.S. market has outpaced the five-year average each month and they’re hoping the trend continues.