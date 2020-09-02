K-State College of Agriculture Remains on U.S. Top 10 list

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A leading organization for ranking America’s best colleges and universities has named the Kansas State University College of Agriculture in the top 10 of the United States’ best 140 agricultural schools.

Niche.com released its rankings in late August, taking into account volumes of data provided through the U.S. Department of Education, the National Science Foundation and millions of reviews from college students and alumni across the nation.

“This is something we are very proud of, particularly because it represents the quality of education we provide to students as well as the quality of agricultural research being conducted at Kansas State University,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension.

The newest rankings are available online. To be included, a college must confer at least five bachelor’s degrees in agriculture or represent at least 20% of all bachelor’s degrees conferred by the university.

According to information from Niche.com, the ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, and research expenditures gathered by the National Science Foundation.

The organization also surveys current students and alumni to analyze their overall experience while attending classes in the university’s program. For this year’s ranking, 3,283 current or former K-State students replied to Niche.com’s request for feedback on their educational experience.

“Every university wants to think that they are providing a good experience for students,” Minton said. “When you consider the rigorous methodology that Niche.com uses to evaluate universities in the United States, it is clear that we are on the right track in the College of Agriculture and at K-State. The categories that pull us into the top 10 are student-focused, reflecting the commitment our faculty have to student success. That’s gratifying to me.”

According to Niche.com:

93% of students said K-State professors are passionate about the topics they teach.

90% of students said K-State professors are approachable and helpful.

89% of students said K-State professors care about student success.

One student interviewed for the ranking noted: “Kansas State University has a comforting, welcoming, high quality campus and environment. The people were so kind and helpful when needed.”

Niche.com assigned a grade of A to K-State’s College of Agriculture based on faculty accomplishments, salary, student reviews and similar factors. It was noted that

94% of K-State graduates are employed or furthering their education within two years of graduation.

“It’s important to note the contributions of our faculty and staff in the success we have experienced over time,” Minton said. “It’s evident to me that throughout the College, we have employees at every level who understand the importance of creating the best possible environment for learning. Being recognized for that is gratifying.”