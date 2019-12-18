K-State Corn Production Schools scheduled for Winter 2020

MANHATTAN, KAN. – K-State Research and Extension, in partnership with Kansas Corn, is hosting six one-day Corn Production Schools at locations across Kansas this winter.

Three Corn Management Schools will be offered in early January 2020 in Montezuma, Parsons and Wichita. Three will be held in February in Oakley, Salina and Olathe. Each school is free to attend and will provide in-depth training targeted for corn producers in those regions.

The overall theme of this year’s schools is “Maximizing Advancements in Your Operation.”

“The schools will cover a number of issues facing corn producers in each region including Farm Bill options, weed control, insect resistance, fertility management, disease management and late-planting seasons. These events have a long-standing tradition and reputation in offering a solid set of topics of great relevancy to our corn growers across the state of Kansas,” said Ignacio Ciampitti, associate professor and corn specialist in the K-State Department of Agronomy.

Kansas Corn Director of Industry Relations Stacy Mayo-Martinez said the theme across the schools is about helping participants move forward into the new decade and discuss key issues with a variety of speakers, including other farmers.

“At the corn schools, we will feature farmers from each area who will talk about how they are maximizing advancements in their operations and looking toward finding success in tomorrow’s production agriculture,” Mayo-Martinez said. “At each school, we will also give an update from Kansas Corn on our 2020 priorities and our market development goals going forward into this new decade.”

A complimentary lunch will be served at each school. CCA credits and commercial pesticide credits will be available where applicable. Participants are asked to pre-register before Jan. 3 for the January schools and before Feb. 4 for February schools. Online registration is available at kscorn.com/cornschool. Participants can also register by phone by calling Kansas Corn at 785-410-5009 or by contacting their local K-State Research and Extension office.

Registration for each school is at 8:30 a.m. with welcome remarks to begin at 9:00 a.m. and adjourn at approximately 2:00 p.m. More information about each school, including agendas, is available online at kscorn.com/cornschool. The dates and locations are:

Corn Management Schools

Jan. 6: Montezuma, Hy-Plains Feedyard (optional Corn-Fed Beef Seminar to follow), 7505 U.S. Hwy 56

Jan. 8: Parsons, K-State Southeast Research and Extension Center, 25092 Ness Rd.

Jan. 10: Wichita, Sedgwick Co. Extension Office, 7001 W 21st St.

Feb. 3: Oakley, Buffalo Bill Cultural Center, 3083 US-83

Feb. 5: Salina, Hilton Garden Inn, 3320 S. 9th St.

Feb. 7: Olathe, John Deere Ag Marketing Center, 10789 S Ridgeview Rd.

For more information, contact Ciampitti at ciampitti@ksu.edu or 785-532-6940; or Mayo-Martinez at smayo@ksgrains.com.