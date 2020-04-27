KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report

Week four of USDA and NASS’s crop progress report is out. Corn and soybeans continue to be planted at an upbeat pace. Winter wheat quality continues to erode week to week.

We will start with corn planting with farmers now having planted 27% of the crop vs. the five year average of 20%. Nebraska is also ahead of schedule at 20% planted vs. the five year average of 16%. Kansas is one of the few states that has fallen behind the pace at 24% planted vs. the five year average of 31%. North Carolina and Texas are the furthest along in corn planting with each state over the 60% mark and close to their respective 5 year average.

While early in the growing season there is some corn above the ground and nationally 3% of the crop is reported to have emerged thus far.

Soybean planting is still in the early stages, but many area’s are nearly double their five year average for soybeans in the ground. Nationally soybean planting is rated at 8% done double the five year average of 4%. Nebraska one up’s the nation with 8% of the soybean crop planted four times that of the five year average at 2%. Kansas merely doubles their soybean planting numbers at 2% vs the five year average of 1%.

With sorghum gaining some notoriety on the export side farmers are ensuring there will be more supplies in the 2020/2021 marketing year. A quick look at grain sorghum planting in the US shows progress at 20% vs. the five year average of 23%.

From crops going into the ground to a crop that will be harvested in just a matter of months. That is winter wheat and given the cold snap just a few weeks ago the crop quality continues to decline. Nationally the winter wheat crop is rated 54% good to excellent down from last week’s 57% good to excellent. Nebraska’s winter wheat followed a similar pattern dropping 5% week to week to 64% good to excellent. Kansas winter wheat quality dropped 6% to 40% good to excellent. South Dakota remains hot on the heels of the top crop in the country at 72% good to excellent, but for the second week will fall behind North Carolina and Washington both at 76% good to excellent.

We end on the soil moisture which is still strong across the northern plains, but further to the south things are starting to look a little dry. Nebraska top soil moisture is rated at 84% adequate to surplus with 1% in the very short category. Nebraska subsoil moisture is also similar at 88% adequate to surplus with 0% in the very short category. Kansas topsoil moisture 69% adequate to surplus with 6% in the very short category. Kansas subsoil moisture picks up a little bit to 74% adequate to surplus, but still has 6% in the very short category. To note though the state with the most in the very short category for both top soil and subsoil is not in the south central part of the US, but rather the west coast. Oregon is rated 21% very short for topsoil moisture and 18% very short for subsoil moisture.

You can see the full report for yourself right here: https://downloads.usda.library.cornell.edu/usda-esmis/files/8336h188j/vd66wk03z/9z903k54h/prog1820.pdf

