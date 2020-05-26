KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report For The Week Of May 26

Planting continues at an abbreviated pace and for corn the latest crop progress report shows some states almost to the finish line. Emergence is strong across the country for most row crops. The first look at the corn crop condition shows a fairly healthy corp. Winter wheat continues to lag behind the five year average for heading out. Overall winter wheat quality though looks to tick up a few points this week. As for moisture last week’s rains will surely help quite a few mid-west states, but there are still some in the lower 48 that are very dry.

Breaking the report down we start with corn planting. Nationally 88% of the crop is planted. A far cry from last year’s 55% and still ahead of the five year average of 82%. Nebraska and Iowa are both at 97% planted. Well ahead of their respective five year averages. With less than a week until the crop insurance deadline North Dakota is still struggling to get corn planted at only 54%. Well behind the five year average of 79%. Pennsylvania though takes the cake as the slowest planting progress at only 45% complete.

Corn emergence across the country is rated at 64%. Just ahead of the five year average of 58%. Nebraska has 77% of their corn crop emerged, up from the five year average of 61%. Kansas has 60% of their corn crop emerged equal with their five year average and 15% ahead of a year ago. Even though planting is slow Pennsylvania has 47% of their corn crop emerged.

This week’s crop progress report included the first corn condition ratings. Nationally the corn crop is rated at 70% good to excellent. Nebraska is rated at 82% good to excellent. Kansas is rated at 63% good to excellent. The best corn crop surprisingly is in the same state with the slowest plantings. Pennsylvania’s corn crop is rated at 92% good to excellent.

Moving over to the soybeans. Soybean planting nationally is 65% complete. Well ahead of a year ago when it was just 26% complete. Nebraska farmers have 89% of their soybeans planted. Well ahead of the five year average of 62%. Kansas farmers have 52% of their soybeans planted about 21% ahead of the five year average. Soybeans are also emerging steadily. Nationally 35% of the soybean crop has emerged. Nebraska 56% of the soybeans are above ground. That compares to the five year average of 25%. In Kansas soybean fields, 29% of them have emergence.

For winter wheat Texas is the first state to reach the 100% headed out stage. That helped to bring the national percentage of winter wheat headed out to 68%. Still behind the five year average of 72%. Nebraska’s winter wheat farmers have only seen 22% of the crop produce heads so far. That is 18% behind the five year average of 40%. Kansas winter wheat farmers reported 84% of the crop has headed out.

As for winter wheat condition, nationally the crop improved since last week up 2% to 54% good to excellent. Kansas remained unchanged at 40% good to excellent. Nebraska improved 3% to 70% good to excellent. Colorado wheat farmers are still struggling with a poor crop as only 32% of the winter wheat is considered good to excellent.

A fun side tour on the crop progress report. With some corn belt states reporting over six to seven inches of rain last week there have been quite a few jokes about switching from corn to rice. Looking at national rice planting it is 89% complete vs. the five year average of 92%.

Coming towards the bottom of the report we see the pasture and range condition which shows Nebraska range rated at 82% good to excellent. Kansas range is rated at 56% good to excellent.

Topsoil moisture looks to be strong in Nebraska at 91% adequate to surplus. In Kansas top soil is rated at 77% adequate to surplus. Subsoil moisture in Nebraska is rated at 89% adequate to surplus. While Kansas subsoil moisture is rated at 76% adequate to surplus.

Looking at the subsoil chart there are 4 states including; Arizona, Colorado, California and Oregon that are rated 20-29% very short. New Mexico though looks to be the driest in the country with a sub soil moisture combined rating of 79% short to very short.

