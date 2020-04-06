AUDIO: KAAPA Ethanol Crop Progress Report

In the first crop progress report of 2020 wheat is the big feature along with the first glimpse at plant 2020 for other major crops like cotton.

According to USDA and NASS winter wheat’s condition nationally rates at 62% good to excellent. THat is 2% higher than the five year average. Key states like Kansas are rated 49% good to excellent, Nebraska is rated at 77% good to excellent. South Dakota outpaces Idaho and Washington for the best wheat crop rated at 83% good to excellent.

Oat planting is off to a decent start, but is a little behind at 26% nationally 3% behind the five year average. Nebraska producers are a little slower to get oats in the ground given the current forecast with below normal temperatures in the middle of April. Current oat planting in the state is rated at 14% planted just behind the five year average of 25%. South Dakota is still waiting soil temps which leaves their oat planting at 0% compared to the five year average of 6%.

Cotton planting is closely watched by traders as cotton prices continue to struggle along with most commodity prices. Planting is still a little ahead of schedule at 7% nationally compared to the five year average of 5%. Arizona is helping pick up the slack of other states with 25% of it’s cotton crop already planted just 2% behind it’s five year average.

Moisture is strong in the Midwest with top soil rated at 99% adequate to surplus in Iowa and 100% in South Dakota. Nebraska top soil moisture is rated at 95% adequate to surplus and Kansas is rated 79% adequate to surplus. It’s a similar scenario on subsoil moisture. Iowa is rated 99%, South Dakota is rated 100%, Nebraska is rated 92% and Kansas is rated 82% adequate to surplus.

All in all this doesn’t look to have to big of an impact on the markets ahead of the overnight open. Wheat is slightly better than a year ago, but traders have already figured in the offset of a higher quality crop on fewer acres. With little data on corn or soybeans the report does little for those traders.