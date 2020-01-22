Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy Class 3 begins

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Six college students selected for the third class of the Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy kicked-off the first of four learning sessions recently. This session, held in Kansas City was focused on trade, consumer education and agronomy.

The Collegiate Academy program is part of an overall effort by the Kansas Corn Growers Association (KCGA) and Kansas Corn Commission to provide opportunities for college students of all majors to learn more about the corn industry, explore issues facing agriculture and discover how they can impact the industry through their future career paths.

“The Collegiate Academy had the opportunity this weekend to explore various aspects of the corn industry from field to end-user,” says Kansas Corn’s Market Development Coordinator, Emily Koop. “During their session they learned the basics of agriculture policy and corn production in the state of Kansas. In addition, they discovered more about the importance of international trade, the logistics and infrastructure utilized for the movement of agriculture commodities and were exposed to a variety of career opportunities available to them in the agriculture industry.”

Students met with leaders from the U.S. Grains Council, BNSF Railway, John Deere, Compass Minerals, and Guetterman Brothers Family Farms. Students also trained on how to tell their story and educate consumers with help from Roots & Legacies Consulting and Bichelmeyer Meats.

Kansas Corn Board Member and Commissioner, Ken McCauley, had a chance to speak with the Collegiate Academy about his operation and the role associations play in policy.

“I enjoyed the opportunity to explain to students the efforts KCGA is taking a variety of policy issues and raise awareness about the issues Kansas corn growers face,” says McCauley. “It’s exciting to see young people in the Collegiate Academy who are eager to learn about corn issues.”

The academy will spend their next session at the capitol in Topeka where they will learn more about the role government plays in the agriculture industry. The third session will be in conducted in western Kansas where participants will learn about livestock, ethanol and water issues. The Collegiate Academy will have their final session in Washington D.C., during the National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress.

Kansas college students enrolled in 2-year or 4-year post-secondary schools are eligible to apply. For more information on the collegiate academy and other collegiate programs visit kscorn.com/corn-on-campus.

Full listing of Collegiate Academy Class 3

Shelby Hattrup, Kinsley; agronomy

Austin Hobbs, Fredonia; agronomy

Ellie Katzer, Louisburg; agribusiness

Reile Meile, Ulysses; agribusiness

Zoe Schultz, Grainfield; agriculture communications and journalism and agronomy

Kourtney Weingartner, Topeka; agriculture economics