Kansas Corn producers chosen for leadership roles

Kansas Corn members have accepted leadership roles with the National Corn Growers Association (NCAG), U.S. Grains Council (USGC) and the Kansas Corn Commission.

Kansas Corn is well-represented in NCGA leadership with McNinch serving on the Corn Board and five

Kansas corn leaders serving on NCGA action teams and committees. Growers apply for these NCGA positions through their state association, Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said. Several leaders also serve on U.S. Grains Council teams.

“You don’t have to be a board member to apply for a position on an NCGA action team,” Krissek said. “In fact, we have two young growers serving on action teams who are not KCGA board members or Kansas Corn Commissioners. We also have several leaders serving on U.S. Grains Council advisory teams.”

Kansas corn producers were chosen to serve on NCGA action teams and on U.S. Grains Council advisory committees are:

Lowell Neitzel, Lawrence: Chair of the NCGA Membership and Consumer Engagement Action Team. Neitzel is a graduate of the Kansas Corn Corps young grower program.

Randy Small, Neodesha: NCGA Market Development Action Team. Small serves on the Kansas Corn Commission.

Garrett Kennedy, Gypsum: NCGA Stewardship Action Team. Kennedy is a graduate of the Kansas Corn Corps young grower program.

Chad Epler, Columbus: NCGA Resolutions Committee; USGC Innovation and Sustainability Advisory Team. Epler serves on the KCGA board.

Dennis McNinch, Utica: NCGA Corn Board; NCGA Stewardship Action Team; NCGA Finance Committee; USGC Trade Policy Advisory Team. McNinch serves on the Kansas Corn Commission.

Brent Rogers, Hoxie: USGC Innovation and Sustainability Advisory Team. Rogers is president of KCGA.

Kent Moore, Iuka: USGC Asia Advisory Team. Moore is Kansas Corn Commission chairman and serves on the KCGA board.

J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake: USGC Middle East/Africa/South Asia Advisory Team. Hanna serves on the KCGA board.

Pat Ross, Lawrence: USGC Value-Added Advisory Team. Ross serves on the Kansas Corn Commission

Terry Vinduska, Marion: USGC Western Hemisphere Advisory Team Vinduska serves on the Kansas Corn Commission and is past-chairman of U.S. Grains Council.

Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek, Manhattan: NCGA Agri-Industry Council Executive Committee; USGC Middle East/Africa/South Asia Advisory Team.