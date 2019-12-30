class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429770 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas officials: Clay Center pork plant to issue recall | KRVN Radio

Kansas officials: Clay Center pork plant to issue recall

BY Associated Press | December 30, 2019
Home News Kansas News Bureau
Kansas officials: Clay Center pork plant to issue recall
Listeria photo from CDC

Kansas health officials say a voluntary recall of several pork products produced in Clay Center will be issued on Monday because of possible listeria contamination.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Saturday that Clay Center Locker Plant will issue the recall for any ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks and smoked ham from the plant produced on Nov. 21.

The department is urging the public not to consume any of the products, including those bought at the retail counter in the plant and hams that were delivered to the FFA Clay Center and Chapman chapters.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments