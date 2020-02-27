class="post-template-default single single-post postid-443402 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Kansas Senate approves bill to allow on-farm raw milk sales | KRVN Radio

Kansas Senate approves bill to allow on-farm raw milk sales

BY AP | February 27, 2020
Kansas Senate approves bill to allow on-farm raw milk sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a bill that would allow on-the-farm sales of raw milk so long as farmers have a label on their containers stating that the product is unpasteurized.

The vote Wednesday was 37-3 and sent the measure to the House. Kansas has allowed the sale of raw milk for decades, but a 1967 law prohibited farmers from advertising its sale outside their farms. A dairy farm successfully challenged the ban in court, and that led legislators initially to review a proposal to ban raw milks sales.

The state Department of Agriculture instead favored a labeling requirement.

