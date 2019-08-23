KDA Participates in Ag Trade Mission to Argentina

In late July, the Kansas Department of Agriculture participated in a trade mission to Argentina, where the team attended the La Exposición Rural 2019, the most prominent livestock show in the country. In addition, the Kansas delegation had the opportunity to visit six of the top ranches in central Argentina, two genetic centers, and the Liniers Market, which is the largest cattle market in the world. The group also attended a U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) reception hosted by U.S. Ambassador Edward C. Prado.

Representing Kansas on the trade mission were: Dr. Michael Dikeman, Dikeman Simmentals, Manhattan; Shad Marston, Wal-Mar Charolais, Canton; Brent Overmiller, Overmiller Gelbvieh and Red Angus, Smith Center; and Shirley Acedo, KDA agribusiness development coordinator.

“The KDA sponsored trip to Argentina to promote Kansas cattle genetics was very educational and interesting,” said Dikeman. “It was an opportunity to emphasize the efficiency of U.S. beef production, carcass grading, and meat marketing.”

Overmiller agreed. “The trade mission was a great experience as we had the opportunity to meet with the top ranches and bull studs in Argentina and promote our beef cattle genetics.” In the past five years, Kansas has exported roughly $1.6 million in agricultural goods to Argentina with milling products being the top export category.

The trade mission was organized by KDA and the USLGE. KDA strives to encourage and enhance economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy by exploring and expanding both domestic and international marketing opportunities. The Kansas Ag Growth Project identified beef as a key component for state growth.

KDA is offering two upcoming opportunities to Kansas farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to participate in State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant trade missions planned for 2020: VICTAM Asia/Petfood Forum Asia, Bangkok, Thailand, March 24-26; and NAMPO Harvest Day, Bothaville, South Africa, May 12-15. Interested persons should contact Suzanne Ryan-Numrich at suzanne.numrich@ks.gov or 785-564-6704.