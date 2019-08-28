KFC Testing Beyond Fried Chicken

KFC announced the brief introduction of Beyond Fried Chicken in a trial run, a meat-free alternative to its staple products. In partnership with Beyond Meat, the fast-food chain tested the new offering briefly Tuesday at an Atlanta, Georgia, location.

Customer feedback from the Atlanta test will be considered as KFC evaluates a broader test or potential national rollout. Beyond Fried Chicken is fried to order. It is available as a nugget or as a boneless wing. The products are 100 percent plant-based, and Beyond Meat says they are prepared in a dedicated fryer.

In a news release, , KFC president and chief concept officer Kevin Hochman stated, “our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based.” Beyond Meat continues to grow its line of meat-imitating products through fast food restaurant chains.

Within the last month, Beyond Meat announced product offerings at Subway and Dunkin Donuts, along with including in meal delivery companies Hello Fresh and Blue Apron.