KGFA releases 2020 training programs

TOPEKA, Kan. — For nearly a century, Kansas Grain and Feed Association (KGFA) has offered unique grain grading schools to Kansans and beginning in January, KGFA will once again be traversing the state holding not just grain grading schools, but several other industry-specific training programs beneficial to its members and interested parties.

“We’re incredibly proud of the longevity of our grain grading schools and don’t plan to stop offering them any time soon,” KGFA President and CEO Ron Seeber said. “We’re also always looking for new training opportunities and welcoming feedback on what we can do to diversify our training portfolio. We think this year we’re on the right track to best fulfill our members’ needs with practical, useful courses.”

In an effort to better serve its membership, KGFA is now offering ‘house-call’ training sessions where for a guaranteed number of participants, the association will travel anywhere in the state to provide any of the following training programs at an agreed upon rate.

Also new in 2020, KGFA will be offering a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) Exam Preparation Course six times throughout the year. These one-day courses will walk attendees through the Kansas CDL Manual with the goal of obtaining their Commercial Learners Permit (CLP). These courses will be capped at 25 registrants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Information on the CDL preparation courses is below:

– Jan. 7, 2020 // Garden City // Garden City Coop

– Jan. 9, 2020 // Maize // Corporate Safety Compliance

– Jan. 16, 2020 // Parsons // Commercial Bank

– March 26, 2020 // Manhattan // Kansas Dept. of Agriculture

– April 16, 2020 // Hays // KSU Ag Research Center

– Aug. 4, 2020 // Hutchinson // Kansas State Fairgrounds

KGFA, along with Kansas Grain Inspection Service Inc. (KGIS) will celebrate 90 years of grain grading beginning in Topeka in late-February. The courses inform participants about grain grades and how to use grain standards in marketing, as well as how to recognize various types of kernel damage while grading a representative sample. Information on the grain grading schools is below:

– Feb. 25, 2020 // Topeka // Propane Marketers Association

– Feb. 26, 2020 // Parsons // Commercial Bank

– Feb. 27, 2020 // Wichita // Sedgwick County Extension

– March 10, 2020 // Colby // City Limits Center

– March 11, 2020 // Dodge City // Knights of Columbus

– March 12, 2020 // Salina // Vortex Valves

With safety at the forefront of KGFA’s trainings, the association is offering Elevator Safety and Maintenance workshops to offer practical lessons in elevator maintenance, everything from the basics to new technologies. Information on the elevator safety and maintenance workshops is below:

– May 5, 2020 // Garden City // Garden City Coop

– May 6, 2020 // Wichita // Sedgwick County Extension

– May 7, 2020 // Salina // Visit Salina Annex

KGFA will hold its annual 7B/4 Recertification program held in conjunction with the Kansas Agri Business Expo. This program is one of the few sessions offered to gain full certification in 7B/4 Seed Treatment and Fumigation. The day-long course with presentations ranging from pest control management to grain engulfment will earn a year’s worth of continuing education credit.

– Nov. 18, 2020 // Hyatt Hotel // Wichita

The association will close its 2020 training slate with its Grain Handlers Workshop in December in Garden City. This workshop will provide grain handlers and elevator operators with a full range of expertise in handling the 2020 crop. Information on the Grain Handlers Workshop is below:

– Dec. 3, 2020 // Garden City Coop // Garden City

For more information on training programs offered by KGFA in 2020, please visit https://www.ksgrainandfeed.org/events-training/.