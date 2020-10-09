Kindergarten teacher to professional meat cutter

If you would have asked Amanda Stephan five years ago if she saw herself living in the sandhills of Nebraska and working as a professional meat cutter, she would have probably said no.

That’s the exciting part about life is sometimes you never know where your next adventure will lead.

Adventure is exactly how Stephan describes going from being a kindergarten teacher in Idaho last year to a professional meat cutter at Sandhills Beef Company in Mullen, Nebraska this year. Stephan’s story, though, is also one of taking chances and seizing opportunity when it presents itself.

With such a unique adventure unfolding for Stephan, she also offers a unique and eye opening look into an important segment of the agriculture and livestock industry.

You can hear the story in Stephan’s own words here: