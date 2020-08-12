Kirchhoff selected as FFA American Star finalist

Blake Kirchhoff from Hardy, Nebraska, was selected as one of four students in the nation to be a finalist for the American Star in Agribusiness.

Kirchhoff is a member of the Superior FFA Chapter.

The National FFA Organization selected 16 students from throughout the United States as finalists for its 2020 top achievement awards in four categories: American Star Farmer, American Star in Agribusiness, American Star in Agricultural Placement and American Star in Agriscience.

Although the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo will be held virtually this fall, a panel of judges will interview the finalists and select and announce one winner from each award category.

The finalists include:

American Star Farmer

Cole Ketterling of Wishek, N.D.

Nole Gerfen of Marion, Ohio

JaLeigh Reneé Oldenburg of Mulhall, Okla.

Mikara Anderson of Three Springs, Penn.

American Star in Agribusiness

William Kellum of Jefferson, Ga.

Ely Matthew Boulds of Eldorado, Ill.

Hannah York of Fredonia, Ky.

Blake Kirchhoff of Hardy, Neb.

American Star in Agriscience

Lauren Roberts of Trenton, Fla.

Maddie Sue Fugate of Mahomet, Ill.

Nicole Stevens of Yukon, Okla.

Jacob Bagby of Stephenville, Texas

American Star in Agricultural Placement

Ryan Adelbert Stewart of Washington, Kan.

Will Shelby of Madill, Okla.

Cole James Schock of Salem, S.D.

Wilson Nugent of Gilmer, Texas