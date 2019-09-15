Making decisions for your farm and ranch can be stressful. However, having good financial records can help make the decision making process easier.

To help farmers and ranchers improve their record keeping and decision making, Nebraska Extension will be holding “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” courses across the state. Each “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” course is a series of four, three-hour sessions that will teach farmers and ranchers how to analyze their financial documents. The course fee is $20 per participant; class size is limited to 20 people per location.

This course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position and how big decisions like large purchases, new leases or changes in production will affect their bottom line. Upon completion of this program, participants will have a better understanding of how financial records can be used to make decisions and confidently discuss their financial position with their family, business partners, and lenders.

O’Neill October 1, 3, 15, 17 at the Holt County Extension Office (128 N 6th St # 100) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Fullerton October 8, 10, 15, 17 at the Nance County Extension Office (304 3rd Street) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

North Platte November 4, 5, 13, 14 at the West Central Research & Extension Center (402 W State Farm Road) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Ord December 12 & 13 at the Valley County Fairgrounds (801 S St) from 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This course hosted by Nebraska Extension. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska. Additional Public Info at https://wia.unl.edu/know.