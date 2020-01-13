Lambing and Kidding School scheduled for Saturday January 25

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432988 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY UNL Extension | January 13, 2020
Lambing and Kidding School will be held at two locations in Nebraska on January 25, 2020.   Each location will have speakers in the morning and will have a farm tour in the afternoon.  The locations for the program will be the Chadron Fire Hall located at 302 West Third Street in Chadron NE and 4-H building at the Custer County Fairgrounds located at 44100 Memorial Drive in Broken Bow Nebraska.  Speakers and topics for the program are:

  • “How to Keep Ewes and Does healthy through Disease Control and Treatment” by Brian Vander Ley DVM, Great Plains Education Center, Clay Center Nebraska
  • “Economical Feeding for the Doe”  Dr. Steve Hart, Goat Extension Specialist, Langston University, Langston  Oklahoma
  • “Economical Feeding Programs for the Ewe.” Ivan Rush, sheep producer, Scottsbluff, NE
  • “Good Sheep Management Practices.” David Ollila, Sheep Specialist, South Dakota State University, Rapid City, SD
  • “Treating Chilled Newborns, Tubing Lambs/Kids” Dr. Regina Rankin DVM and Vicki Milner, Crawford Companion Animal Clinic, Crawford NE
  • Hands-on Tour includes:

o   Care of the young “bum” lamb and goat

o   Body condition scoring of ewes and does

o   When and how to assist difficult births

  • Broken Bow tour: Beth and Hannah Smith’s Farm, 44306 Road, Broken Bow NE
  • Chadron tour: Connie Moore’s Farm, 61 Goffena Rd, Chadron NE

The cost to attend is $25 for non-Sheep and Goat Producer members, $20 for members and $10 for students.  This cost includes handouts and lunch.  To preregister e-mail ne.sheep.goats@gmail.com or call Melissa Nicholson at 308-386-8378.  The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension is sponsoring the program.

