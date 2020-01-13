Lambing and Kidding School scheduled for Saturday January 25

Lambing and Kidding School will be held at two locations in Nebraska on January 25, 2020. Each location will have speakers in the morning and will have a farm tour in the afternoon. The locations for the program will be the Chadron Fire Hall located at 302 West Third Street in Chadron NE and 4-H building at the Custer County Fairgrounds located at 44100 Memorial Drive in Broken Bow Nebraska. Speakers and topics for the program are:

“How to Keep Ewes and Does healthy through Disease Control and Treatment” by Brian Vander Ley DVM, Great Plains Education Center, Clay Center Nebraska

“Economical Feeding for the Doe” Dr. Steve Hart, Goat Extension Specialist, Langston University, Langston Oklahoma

“Economical Feeding Programs for the Ewe.” Ivan Rush, sheep producer, Scottsbluff, NE

“Good Sheep Management Practices.” David Ollila, Sheep Specialist, South Dakota State University, Rapid City, SD

“Treating Chilled Newborns, Tubing Lambs/Kids” Dr. Regina Rankin DVM and Vicki Milner, Crawford Companion Animal Clinic, Crawford NE

Hands-on Tour includes:

o Care of the young “bum” lamb and goat

o Body condition scoring of ewes and does

o When and how to assist difficult births

Broken Bow tour: Beth and Hannah Smith’s Farm, 44306 Road, Broken Bow NE

Chadron tour: Connie Moore’s Farm, 61 Goffena Rd, Chadron NE

The cost to attend is $25 for non-Sheep and Goat Producer members, $20 for members and $10 for students. This cost includes handouts and lunch. To preregister e-mail ne.sheep.goats@gmail.com or call Melissa Nicholson at 308-386-8378. The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension is sponsoring the program.