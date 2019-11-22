Nebraska Extension’s Landlord/Tenant Cash Rent Workshops for 2020 and Beyond will provide the latest leasing, real estate and management information to operators, tenants and landowners in Nebraska this winter.
The workshop is scheduled in 19 communities throughout the state, between Dec. 6, 2019, and March 18, 2020.
Extension educators Austin Duerfeldt, Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek, all working in the Department of Agricultural Economics, have collaborated to develop a program that will address agricultural finance and the real estate market, negotiation skills and considerations for leases and strategies for farmland succession and communication.
“Austin, Jim and I have put together an excellent set of topics and have completely rewritten our land management curriculum for this set of workshops,” said Vyhnalek. “We encourage both landowners and farmers to attend to hear about land management in the next decade.
Registration for the free workshop is requested to ensure enough materials are available. Updated information is available at farm.unl.edu.
Landlord/Tenant Cash Rent Workshops for 2020 and Beyond
Wayne
When: Dec. 6, 2019, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Wayne Volunteer Fire Department
Address: 510 Tomar Drive, Wayne, NE 68787
Registration: 402-375-3310
Omaha
When: Dec. 17, 2019, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Nebraska Extension in Douglas-Sarpy Counties
Address: 8015 W Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124
Registration: 402-444-7804
Schuyler
When: Dec. 18, 2019, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Cobblestone Inn & Suites
Address: 2218 Colfax St., Schuyler, NE 68661
Registration: 402-352-3821
Neligh
When: Dec. 19, 2019, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Antelope County Courthouse
Address: 501 M St., Neligh, NE 68756
Registration: 402-887-5414
Seward
When: Jan. 7, 2020, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Nebraska Extension in Seward County office
Address: 322 S. 14th St., Seward, NE 68434
Registration: 402-643-2981
York
When: Jan. 8, 2020, 9 a.m.–noon
Where: York County Fairgrounds – 4-H Building
Address: 2345 N. Nebraska Ave., York, NE 68467
Registration: 402-362-5508
Clay Center
When: Jan. 15, 2020, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Clay County Fairgrounds – 4-H Building
Address: 111 W. Fairfield St., Clay Center, NE 68933
Registration: 402-762-3644
Valentine
When: Jan. 27, 2020, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Nebraska Extension in Cherry County office
Address: 365 N Main St. Suite 3, Valentine, NE 69201
Registration: 402-376-1850
Hemingford
When: Jan. 28, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon MT
Where: Farmer’s Coop
Address: 317 Osborn St., Hemingford, NE 69348
Registration: 308-762-5616
Scottsbluff
When: Jan. 28, 2020, 2-5 p.m. MT
Where: Panhandle Research and Extension Center
Address: 4502 Ave. I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361
Registration: 308-632-1480
Kimball
When: Jan. 29, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon MT
Where: Kimball 4-H Building
Address: 499 S. High School St., Kimball, NE 69145
Registration: 308-235-3122
Lincoln
When: Feb. 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (includes lunch)
Where: Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County office
Address: 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln, NE 68528
Registration: 402-441-7180
Imperial
When: Feb. 13, 2020, 1-4 p.m. MT
Where: TBD (check farm.unl.edu)
Address: TBD
Registration: 308-882-4731
McCook
When: Feb. 14, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Red Willow County Fairgrounds – Community Room
Address: W 5th St., McCook, NE 69001
Registration: 308-345-3390
Kearney
When: Feb. 24, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Nebraska Extension in Buffalo County office
Address: 1400 E. 34th St., Kearney, NE 68847
Registration: 308-236-1235
Broken Bow
When: Feb. 25, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Custer County Fairgrounds 4-H Building
Address: 44100 Memorial Drive, Broken Bow, NE 68822
Registration: 308-872-6831
Gothenburg
When: Feb. 25, 2020, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Monsanto Learning Center
Address: 76268 NE-47, Gothenburg, NE 69138
Registration: 308-324-5501
Auburn
When: March 18, 2020, 9 a.m.-noon
Where: Nemaha County Fairgrounds 4-H Building
Address: 816 I St., Auburn, NE 68305
Registration: 402-274-4755
Pawnee City
When: March 18, 2020, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Union Bank & Trust Community Meeting Room (basement)
Address: 514 G St., Pawnee City, NE 68420
Registration: 402-852-2970