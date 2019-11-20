LEAD Participants Receive Scholarships from Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

In keeping with its mission to support the future of Nebraska agriculture, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation has awarded scholarships to six participants of the Nebraska LEAD program.

“These participants have stepped forward with a desire to serve their communities,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are proud to support leadership development for Nebraska agriculture professionals,” she continued.

The LEAD Scholarship awards agriculture stakeholders that participate in the Nebraska LEAD program. The LEAD program improves leadership skills and abilities of Nebraska’s future agricultural leaders through exposure to diverse topics, issues, concerns, points of view, and innovative ideas. The winners of the LEAD Scholarship are current Farm Bureau members that commit to serving in a leadership role with Farm Bureau upon completion of the program.

The six winners are Shane Greving, Merrick County; Tiffany Hemenway, Antelope County; Haley Miles, Brown County; Cale Pallas, Polk County; Paula Peterson, Lancaster County; Becky Schwarz, Phelps-Gosper County.