Lean pork cuts help Americans make heart-healthy choices

February is American Heart Month, and the National Pork Board said this time of year can be tough, especially for those struggling to achieve health goals.

The National Pork Board reminds consumers to keep realistic goals, like eating protein with each meal.

In an effort to help consumers make healthy choices, the Pork Checkoff worked with the American Heart Association to certify select lean pork cuts with a heart check food certification program. For example, the boneless pork sirloin roast and the pork tenderloin are both American Heart Association heart check certified food products.

The Pork Checkoff said this will make it easier for consumers to make heart healthy food choices and achieve their health goals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States.

One person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and about 655,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which is one in every four deaths.

Click here to learn more about heart-check certified foods.