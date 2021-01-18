Learn How Bioreactors Are Being Used to Improve Water Quality

AMES, Iowa – How bioreactors are being used to address water quality issues around the world is the topic of an Iowa Learning Farms webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at noon.

Denitrifying woodchip bioreactors are promoted in the Midwest to clean nitrate from tile drainage, but did you know that they are also being tested around the world for a variety of applications?

Challenges involving agriculture, nitrogen and water are not unique to our region. Join Laura Christianson, assistant professor, Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois, for this “stay-cation” to learn more about how bioreactors are being used at (almost) 80 stops around the globe.

“Clean water is important no matter where you are in the world. Woodchip bioreactors are helping farmers achieve agricultural water quality goals in many places,” said Christianson. “They’re not a silver bullet but can be a powerful tool, especially when we learn from global neighbors.”

Christianson does applied research and outreach on agricultural water quality, with a particular emphasis on denitrifying woodchip bioreactors.

Webinar Access Instructions

To participate in the live webinar, shortly before 12 p.m. CST on Jan. 20, click this URL, or type this web address into your internet browser: https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172

Or, go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172. Or, join from a dial-in phone line by dialing +1-312-626-6799 or +1-646-876-9923; meeting ID 364 284 172.

The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time.

A Certified Crop Advisor board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for, for those who are able to participate in the live webinar. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.