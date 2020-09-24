class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487075 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Legendary farm broadcaster Orion Samuelson to retire

BY RRN Staff | September 24, 2020
Samuelson Sez So Long at 2020's End | NAFB Photo

A farm broadcasting legend recently announced his retirement effective at the end of this year, ending an over 60-year career.

Orion Samuelson has been heard on WGN Radio in Chicago for decades. He also co-hosts “This Week in Agri-Business” with Max Armstrong.

Samuelson’s commitment to agriculture has been recognized by organizations including American Farm Bureau Federation, the state of Illinois, University of Illinois, National Radio Broadcaster Hall of Fame and others.

Learn more about Samuelson and his retirement in this audio feature from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
