Lindsay Announces Release Of New Zimmatic® Poly Pipe For Its Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

Lindsay Corporation announced the global release of new Zimmatic poly pipe for its center pivot irrigation systems designed for growers who irrigate in corrosive water environments.

Corrosive water, caused by a number of factors ranging from high or low pH to variable mineral content to waste water applications, can weaken and deteriorate standard galvanized pipe, leading to premature failure.

Polyethylene-lined pipe, or “poly pipe,” is the leading solution for growers who irrigate in corrosive water environments. Driven by customer-first innovation, Lindsay engineered its new Zimmatic poly pipe to consistently deliver the highest level of performance and structural integrity in the most extreme conditions.

“Customers drive everything we do at Lindsay – and water quality issues continue to be an increasingly prevalent challenge for growers around the world. While several different options to handle corrosive water have existed in the market for years, growers told us there was a real need to have a better solution,” said Wade Sikkink, director of global product management at Lindsay. “So, we looked at this old problem with a fresh approach and reengineered an entirely new solution about which we are extremely excited and, even more importantly, that our customers are telling us is an absolute gamechanger for them.”

Other poly pipe offerings in the market rely on poly flanges for structural integrity, but poly flanges create a gap between the steel flanges at the joint and can compress over time, resulting in leaks. The new Zimmatic poly pipe features a recessed poly flange that allows for positive steel flange contact and eliminates the gap between flanges at joints, resulting in improved strength and span consistency. It is the same span joint design used for existing Zimmatic galvanized pipe, but with the added protection of the poly liner through the span pipe to provide an unmatched level of quality and rigidity.

To address the poly expansion and contraction challenges that cause the poly liner to move within the pipe, potentially leading to cracks and leaks, Lindsay introduced two additional new design innovations. First, the liner is forced through the steel flange openings during formation for positive flange retention. Further, a proprietary new pressure reversion manufacturing process greatly increases the friction between the poly liner and the steel pipeline to further reduce any lateral movement caused by temperature fluctuations inside the pipe. This unique process also reduces the lateral stress on the pipe outlets, which can cause leaking.

To produce this new solution, Lindsay is investing in a new facility at the company’s primary pivot manufacturing plant in Lindsay, Neb. This new facility will house the highly automated, proprietary production tooling necessary to deliver exceptional quality and consistency.

“The advantages of the new Zimmatic poly pipe come from several manufacturing and design characteristics,” said Rick Provaznik, vice president of engineering at Lindsay. “This product is the result of a significant, ongoing investment by Lindsay in meeting customer needs. We’ve refined our product, we’ve refined our manufacturing process, and we’re producing the most reliable, highest‑quality poly pipe on the market.”

The new poly pipe is available worldwide, and Zimmatic dealers are now accepting orders.