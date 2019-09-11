LIVE from Husker Harvest Days – The Sunrise Report, Day 2

Good morning from the Husker Harvest Days Grounds!

It is going to be a windy and warm day at the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show.

Grab a cup of joe and join Bryce Doeschot and Susan Littlefield LIVE from Husker Harvest Days!

The Sunrise Report gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the show!

Coming up on this broadcast:

– HHD Preview with Matt Jungmann

– HHD Eats with The Hula Hut (Grand Island Senior High Athletic Boosters )

– Weather Update with Bill Boyer

– Check-In with Camera Gal (Hannah Borg) at the Nebraska Farm Bureau booth!

This broadcast is brought to you by the Nebraska Farm Bureau! Visit them at the show, Lot 48.

