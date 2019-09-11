LIVE from Husker Harvest Days – The Sunrise Report, Day 2

Good morning from the Husker Harvest Days Grounds!
It is going to be a windy and warm day at the world’s largest totally irrigated working farm show.
Grab a cup of joe and join Bryce Doeschot and Susan Littlefield LIVE from Husker Harvest Days!
The Sunrise Report gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the show!
Coming up on this broadcast:
– HHD Preview with Matt Jungmann
– HHD Eats with The Hula Hut (Grand Island Senior High Athletic Boosters )
– Weather Update with Bill Boyer
– Check-In with Camera Gal (Hannah Borg) at the Nebraska Farm Bureau booth!
Video:
This broadcast is brought to you by the Nebraska Farm Bureau! Visit them at the show, Lot 48.