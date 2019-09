The Rural Radio Network presents a livestream of the 2019 Nebraska State Fair.

Watch the 4-H and FFA Livestock Shows for Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Schedule:

7:30 AM – 4-H Market Beef Show

4:00 PM – Parade of Champions

This broadcast is brought to you by Rods Power Sports. Visit them at the fair, right across from the swine barn.

Previous Broadcasts:

FFA Beef Market Show (Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019)

Nebraska State Fair – 4-H and FFA Livestock Shows (Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019)