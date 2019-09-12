class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407235 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
LIVE: The Sunrise Report from Husker Harvest Days (Day 3)

BY Staff | September 12, 2019
Good morning from the final day for the 2019 Husker Harvest Days!

Our weather forecaster tells us it will be much cooler today with a breeze at times.

Bryce and Susan are here for the final Sunrise Report of the 2019 show.

Coming up on this broadcast:

  • Camera girl Hannah finds new gloves from the Farm Bureau
  • Clay Patton finds a group helping disabled farmers get back in the tractor
  • Bill Boyer has your weather forecast
  • HHD Eats with the Pork Place

This broadcast is brought to you by the Nebraska Farm Bureau!

