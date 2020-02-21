Livingston advocates for grain bin safety following father’s accident

In 2018, there were 30 documented grain entrapment cases – half of those resulted in a fatality.

To help draw awareness to tragedies that continue to happen across the country, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued a proclamation naming February 16-22 as Grain Bin Safety Week.

Cadrien Livingston of Orchard, NE has been personally affected by a grain bin entrapment

In 2008, her father was killed in a grain bin accident, leaving behind a wife, two younger sisters, and 10-year old Cadrien.

If you are interested in helping equip your local fire department with a grain rescue tube and training, there is a contest through Nationwide Insurance.

Click here to learn how you can help train first responders to save lives.