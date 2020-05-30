Locust invasion wreaks havoc on Pakistan’s crops, orchards

Pakistani officials say an invasion of locusts is spreading across the country, damaging crops and posing a threat to food security. Massive swarms of desert locusts are damaging crops and orchards across Pakistan since a month ago. The locusts have come at a time when the country is also struggling to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, which has caused more than 1,300 deaths and infected more than 64,000 people. The desert locusts originated in Africa, and have spread across Pakistan, forcing authorities to dispatch aircraft and spraying machines filled with pesticides mounted on vehicles to eliminate the insects, which fly together by the millions.