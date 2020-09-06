class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483344 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

BY AP News | September 6, 2020
Locusts now threatening parts of southern Africa, UN says

The United Nations says locusts are threatening another part of Africa, with up to 7 million people in the southern region facing further food insecurity. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization says the outbreaks in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the huge outbreak of billions of desert locusts that has affected East Africa for months. While these new outbreaks are far smaller, the U.N. agency says these outbreaks need quick attention to prevent a wider food security problem as farmers and others already struggle to recover from a serious drought last year and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

