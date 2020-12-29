Looking back on 2020: Top agriculture news stories on ruralradio.com

The year 2020 will be remembered for decades to come for the surprises it dealt to the entire world population.

Although the global pandemic stole most of the headlines over the past year, the Rural Radio Network broadcast team kept busy covering news that remained an interest to the online readers.

As the year draws to a conclusion, here is a look back on the most visited web stories to ruralradio.com, home of the Rural Radio Network agriculture news content.

Summary: This story, posted on April 23, 2020, provided an update on the Columbus ADM ethanol facility, which idled early in the pandemic.

At the time of the news release, Growth Energy called for relief to ethanol producers.

Summary: Marshall Peterson was named the first full-time head coach for the University of Nebraska – Lincoln rodeo team in the fall of 2020.

The Rural Radio Network spoke with the Ashland, Nebraska native about his vision for the team moving forward.

Written by: Rebel Sjeklocha

Summary: County fair boards and agricultural societies in Nebraska’s 93 counties worked to modify their county fairs amid a global pandemic.

To help fairgoers, community members and others, the Rural Radio Network created a map of the state with the status of the county fairs. The information was gathered using public information and phone conversations with local leaders.

Written by: Lincoln Bureau Staff

Summary: One of the first packing plants in the US temporarily reduced production for the safety of its employees due to COVID-19.

Written by: Clay Patton

Summary: A combine, two trucks and trailers, a tractor and a grain cart were destroyed in a fire in rural Clay County.

The story caught national attention, as thousands shared the story on social media, suggesting the fire was politically driven an arson. The owner of the equipment avoided making the application connection.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Investigators released a statement on Oct. 19 saying that they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Written by: Bryce Doeschot/Shalee Peters

Don’t miss out on any of the Rural Radio Network news coverage! Subscribe to the Rural Radio Network newsletter!