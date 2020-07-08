Market Alfalfa Show at the Kansas State Fair

MANHATTAN — “Now’s the time to start getting your entry in for the Kansas State Fair’s Market Alfalfa Show,” says Carole Schlender, Contest Manager.

Entries for the contest must be pre-entered and the sample mailed by August 15 to the Kansas State Fair, Competitive Exhibits Department, 2000 N. Poplar, Hutchinson, 67502-5598. Please write, “Market Alfalfa Show” on the package.

“Alfalfa is a vital forage crop in the state and the contest helps to recognize and reward the importance of quality alfalfa, adds Roger Black, President of the Kansas Forage and Grassland Council. The council is a sponsor of the Market Alfalfa Show along with providing a plaque for the winner.

All samples are analyzed by SDK in Hutchinson, KS and judged based on relative feed value, crude protein and a visual observation. Sampling should be done using a forage core sampler. Samples not exhibiting evidence of being collected with a forage core sampler will be disqualified. It is recommended that ten bales be sampled and mixed. For help in sampling, contact your local county extension office.

For numerous reasons, the Kansas State Fair will only be accepting online entries, effective immediately. If you should need assistance for any reason, please contact their office at 620-669-3881 or 620-669-3621. You may also email nicole.jaskoski@ks.gov.

*ONLINE ASSISTANCE WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS THROUGH FRIDAY, AUGUST 14, 2020 (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM)