class="post-template-default single single-post postid-504520 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Market reflection 2020: Corn prices increase by 64 cents, soybeans by $3.29 | KRVN Radio

Market reflection 2020: Corn prices increase by 64 cents, soybeans by $3.29

BY RRN Staff | December 28, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
Market reflection 2020: Corn prices increase by 64 cents, soybeans by $3.29

On a special edition of the Monday Morning Markets conversation, Jeff Peterson of Heartland Farm Partners looks back on the markets in 2020.

Specifically, Jeff breaks down the increases seen in the corn and soybean markets.

Overview:

March Corn Futures

Dec. of 2019:   $3.88

 Dec. of 2020:   $4.52

Change:               $0.64

 

January  Soybean Futures

Dec. of 2019    $9.39

Dec. of 2020:  $12.68

Change:               $3.29

Jeff described the factors that influenced this year’s trade as well. For corn, it was more of the domestic production that pushed prices higher. Soybeans were helped out by the increase in demand, particularly from China.

WATCH:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: