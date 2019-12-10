Marshall Continues Push to Ratify USMCA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D., on Monday again continued his push to move on from the impeachment circus and ratify the United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade agreement and deliver thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of economic impact to Kansas.

Nearly one third of all American agricultural exports go to Canada and Mexico and the countries are also the top two export markets for America’s small and mid-sized businesses.

In a speech on the House floor, Rep. Marshall called for Speaker Pelosi to do real legislative work and bring the USMCA trade deal for consideration and passage. The historic agreement brings trade with Canada and Mexico into the 21st Century and was signed by all three countries on November 30, 2018, with implementation of the deal pending ratification by each country. Mexico has signed the agreement and Canada will ratify upon the U.S.’s ratification.

“We are on the verge of passing the USMCA trade deal, a deal that will mean millions of dollars in new market opportunities for Kansas agriculture goods, new customs and trade rules for our small businesses, and thousands of new jobs that will allow more goods and materials to be manufactured in the U.S.,” Rep. Marshall said. “With just two weeks remaining, the House has so far squandered the first session of the 116th Congress . . . The House has a chance to secure a victory for the American people. Let’s deliver a win for our economy and pass USMCA now.”

View Rep. Marshall’s entire floor speech on USMCA HERE.

Rep. Marshall also joined nearly 160 House colleagues in sending a letter to Speaker Pelosi calling for the USMCA’s passage. The Speaker has failed to act on the legislation, instead spending time and resources on partisan issues. The letter included the following text:

“Nearly every agriculture group in America has called on Congress to pass USMCA, which significantly improves trade relations with our two largest trading partners that together purchase about one-third of all U.S. agricultural exports …. Passing USMCA is a chance for the House to chalk up one critically important victory for the American people, and we urge you to seize this opportunity.“

You can read the entire letter HERE.