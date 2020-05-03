Marshall Requests Update on Packer Investigation

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. joined former House Agriculture Committee Chairman, Frank Lucas (R-OK) and a bi-partisan group of their House colleagues in sending a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue asking him to provide the findings of the USDA’s beef pricing investigation as soon as possible.

The investigation, which was opened in August 2019 following the plant fire in Holcomb, was extended in March to include the cause of divergence between the price of live beef and boxed beef during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I hear from livestock owners every day who are concerned about the future of their operation and the viability of the industry,” said Rep. Marshall. “We applauded Secretary Perdue’s announcement in March that the USDA was expanding its ongoing investigation in the cattle market’s reaction to the 2019 plant fire in Holcomb to encompass the more recent COVID-19 market-related concerns. But our livestock owners have waited and suffered long enough. I will continue to encourage USDA to share the findings once the investigation is complete so that livestock owners and Congress have an opportunity to better understand the situation and how we can address it. The volatility Kansas livestock owners have endured during the pandemic has been difficult to manage and the added uncertainly going forward will only continue to diminish prices and optimism among producers.”

Click HERE to read the full letter.