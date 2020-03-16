class="post-template-default single single-post postid-447656 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Meat companies say: Eat your veggies

BY AP | March 16, 2020
This undated photo provided by Applegate Farms shows Applegate Well Carved Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, a line of meat-and-veggie burgers which the company is introducing at grocery stores next month. (Applegate Farms via AP)

Meat companies are mixing vegetables into their burgers, nuggets and sausages. They are hoping to quell consumers’ growing misgivings about meat and its impact on health and the environment.

Applegate is introducing a line of meat-and-veggie burgers and meatballs at grocery stores next month. Tyson Foods is already selling a beef and pea protein patty as well as blended sausages while Perdue Farms has chicken-and-vegetable nuggets.

One analyst says meat companies need to have a mix of products in their portfolio as the market evolves. She says consumers won’t stop eating meat, but will likely eat less meat of higher quality.

