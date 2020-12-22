class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503848 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Meat, farm workers high priority for COVID-19 vaccine | KRVN Radio

Meat, farm workers high priority for COVID-19 vaccine

BY NAFB News Service | December 22, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Meat, farm workers high priority for COVID-19 vaccine

Federal guidance suggests essential workers should be next to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including meat packers and farm workers.

A Centers for Disease Control advisory committee voted in favor of a blueprint for essential workers and people over 75 as recipients of the vaccine in the next phase.

In a news release, North American Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts says, “Priority access to vaccines is a critical step for the long-term safety of the selfless frontline meat and poultry workers who have kept America’s refrigerators full and our farm economy working.”

She says $1.5 billion in COVID-19 preventions and supports implemented since the earliest days of the pandemic have reversed COVID-19’s impact on meat and poultry workers. Potts adds Meat Institute members stand ready to support vaccination for a diverse workforce, which will also deliver wide-ranging health benefits in rural and high-risk communities.

Food and agriculture workers are considered essential workers, along with energy, trade, retail and others.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: