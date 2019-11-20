Meet the 2020 Class of Young Cattlemen’s Conference

Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2020 class of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC). YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by a committee to participate in the two-year leadership program.

The Class of 2020 includes:

Amanda Becker, Beaver City

Hannah Greenwell, Bassett

Natalie C. Kovarik, Ord

Thad Robertson, Omaha

Erica Schluntz, Naponee

Brandon Sorensen, Lexington

Tony Thelen, Randolph

Allissa Troyer, West Point

Justin Sindelar, Wisner

Mallorie Wilken, Wahoo

“We had another year of a truly outstanding group of applicants for the NE Cattlemen YCC class of 2020. Nebraska Cattlemen leadership and staff is looking forward to meeting and interacting with the class, hopefully providing them with extensive industry knowledge and many networking opportunities. Our goal is to spark interest within the participants, giving them the desire to come back and serve as Board Members to our state and national organization.” – Ken Herz, NC President Elect.

The goal of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

All of this could not happen without generous sponsorship from Farm Credit Services of America and Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.