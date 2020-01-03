AUDIO: Friday Closing Market Trade – Commentary with John Payne and Jack Fenske

Summary

Risk off (little buying interest) mentality continued through the rest of the trading day to end the week. US Iranian tensions continued to be a main topic driving the markets. Grains were influenced by mixed condition ratings of winter wheat in plains states and poorer than expected soybean export sales.

Grains at the close

Corn dn 1 3/4 – 5

Soybeans dn 5-14 3/4

Chicago Wheat dn 3 3/4 – 5 3/4

Kansas City Wheat dn 9 3/4 – 11

Livestock at the close

Live Cattle dn 1.05 – up 0.35

Feeder Cattle dn 1.30 up 0.07

Lean Hogs dn 0.17 – 3.00

Class III Milk dn 0.01 – 0.13

John Payne, Daniels Ag Marketing, looks at the current grain selling as possibly short lived. Payne also weighs in on the current tensions between the US and Iran.