AUDIO: Friday Closing Market Trade – Commentary with John Payne and Jack Fenske

BY Rural Radio Network Staff | January 3, 2020
Risk off (little buying interest) mentality continued through the rest of the trading day to end the week. US Iranian tensions continued to be a main topic driving the markets. Grains were influenced by mixed condition ratings of winter wheat in plains states and poorer than expected soybean export sales.

Grains at the close

  • Corn dn 1 3/4 – 5
  • Soybeans dn 5-14 3/4
  • Chicago Wheat dn 3 3/4 – 5 3/4
  • Kansas City Wheat dn 9 3/4 – 11

Livestock at the close 

  • Live Cattle dn 1.05 – up 0.35
  • Feeder Cattle dn 1.30 up 0.07
  • Lean Hogs dn 0.17 – 3.00
  • Class III Milk dn 0.01 – 0.13

John Payne, Daniels Ag Marketing, looks at the current grain selling as possibly short lived. Payne also weighs in on the current tensions between the US and Iran.

