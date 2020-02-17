class="post-template-default single single-post postid-440925 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Missouri farm awarded $265M in suit against BASF and Bayer

BY AP | February 17, 2020
A jury has awarded $265 million in punitive damages to a Missouri peach grower who sued Bayer and BASF over damage to his orchards that he says was caused by the weedkiller dicamba drifting onto his trees.

The award Saturday came a day after the jury awarded $15 million in actual damages to Bill Bader, of Campbell. Bader says dicamba drifted onto his peach trees from other farms.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury agreed with the lawsuit’s contention that Bayer and BASF committed negligence and conspired together.

Bayer’s attorneys said the company will appeal.

